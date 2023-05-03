News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2023: AMD, FRSH, CDW, XLK, SOXX

May 03, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.34%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was shedding over 7% in value after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share, down from $1.13 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

Freshworks (FRSH) was up more than 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.02.

CDW (CDW) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP net income of $2.03 per diluted share, down from $2.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.03.

