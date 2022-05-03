Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2022: WDC, ATKR, IPGP

Technology stocks were advancing moderately on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Western Digital (WDC) climbed almost 15% after activist investors Elliott Management Tuesday called for a full strategic review of the data storage company and offered $1 billion in incremental equity capital to support spinning off its flash drive business from Western's hard-disk drive operations. In a statement, the company said it was looking forward to engaging with the hedge fund and will "carefully consider Elliott's ideas."

Atkore (ATKR) added nearly 13% after the electronic parts manufacturer reported a non-GAAP profit of $5.39 per share for Q2, almost doubling its $2.79 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and breezing past Wall Street expectations looking for Atkore to earn $3.72 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales rose 53.6% over year-ago levels to $982.6 million, also crushing the $800.9 million analyst mean.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) gained 8.9% after the laser company reported Q1 net earnings of $1.31 per share, up from $1.26 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share profit. Revenue grew 7.3% year-over-year to $370 million, also exceeding the $334.5 million Street view.

