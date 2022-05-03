Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2022: MPWR,WDC,ATKR,IPGP

Technology stocks were edging higher on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) gained more than 11% higher after late Monday reporting Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations for the three months ended March 31 and the electronic components manufacturer also projecting revenue for the current quarter topping analyst estimates.

Western Digital (WDC) climbed almost 15% after activist investors Elliott Management Tuesday called for a full strategic review of the data storage company and offered $1 billion in incremental equity capital to support spinning off its flash drive business from Western's hard-disk drive operations. In a statement, the company said it was looking forward to engaging with the hedge fund and will "carefully consider Elliott's ideas."

Atkore (ATKR) added 13% after the electronic parts manufacturer reported a non-GAAP profit of $5.39 per share for Q2, almost doubling its $2.79 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and breezing past Wall Street expectations looking for Atkore to earn $3.72 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales rose 53.6% over year-ago levels to $982.6 million, also crushing the $800.9 million analyst mean.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) gained 7.7% after the laser company reported Q1 net earnings of $1.31 per share, up from $1.26 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share profit. Revenue grew 7.3% year-over-year to $370 million, also exceeding the $334.5 million Street view.

