Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2022: LOGI, FIS, IT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.35% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.61% recently.

Logitech International (LOGI) was slipping past 5% after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.81 per diluted share, down from $1.45 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was down more than 1% even after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, up from $1.30 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.46.

Gartner (IT) was slightly higher after it reported a Q1 adjusted profit of $2.33 per share, up from $2 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net profit of $1.72 per share.

