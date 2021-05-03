Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2021: SWCH,SPCE,DELL,VRRM

Technology stocks pared most of their earlier declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was dropping 1.0% in late regular-hours trade.

In company news, Switch (SWCH) turned 2.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a 1% gain earlier Monday that followed the company saying it expects to report between $129.5 million and $131.5 million in Q1 revenue, which would top the Capital IQ consensus looking for $128.9 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Dell Technologies (DELL) declined fractionally after announcing the sale of Boomi, its cloud-based integration-platform-as-a-service provider, to private-equity investors Francisco Partners and TPG Capital for $4 billion in cash.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) fell 9.1% after after the aerospace and space travel company late Friday said it was rescheduling the release of its Q1 financial results to May 10. The US Securities and Exchange Commission recently issued guidance on the accounting of warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies.

Among gainers, Verra Mobility (VRRM) rose 9% after saying it received authorization to proceed with an order for another 720 school-zone speed cameras in New York City, adding to its 1,020 speed safety cameras already in use.

