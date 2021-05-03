Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2021: INTC, DELL, MCFE, XLK, SOXX

Tech stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.42% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.53% in recent trading.

Intel (INTC) confirmed plans to build a $10 billion chip plant in Israel and said it has begun construction of the first phase, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Intel was up 0.6% recently.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was up more than 1% after announcing that it agreed to sell Boomi, a provider of cloud-based integration-platform-as-a-service, to Francisco Partners and TPG Capital in a cash deal valued at $4 billion.

McAfee (MCFE) was inactive after unveiling a multi-year extension of its partnership with Japan-based Fujitsu Client Computing to provide consumer security products to Fujitsu device users.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.