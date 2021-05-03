Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2021: INTC, DELL, MCFE, XLK, SOXX

Tech stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.42% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.53% in recent trading.

Intel (INTC) confirmed plans to build a $10 billion chip plant in Israel and said it has begun construction of the first phase, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Intel was up 0.6% recently.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was up more than 1% after announcing that it agreed to sell Boomi, a provider of cloud-based integration-platform-as-a-service, to Francisco Partners and TPG Capital in a cash deal valued at $4 billion.

McAfee (MCFE) was inactive after unveiling a multi-year extension of its partnership with Japan-based Fujitsu Client Computing to provide consumer security products to Fujitsu device users.

