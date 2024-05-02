News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2024: QCOM, IDCC, SWI

May 02, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each adding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.5%.

In corporate news, Qualcomm (QCOM) fiscal Q2 results grew more than expected as the chip supplier reported late Wednesday a third consecutive quarter of record automotive revenue. Its shares jumped past 9%.

InterDigital (IDCC) shares rose almost 6% after the company reported Q1 financial results that came in ahead of analysts' estimates. The company also said it has been awarded an injunction against Lenovo by a German court, which ruled that Lenovo "infringes InterDigital's patent-in-suit covering 4G and 5G devices."

SolarWinds (SWI) shares jumped past 6% after its Q1 results beat market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

