News & Insights

Technology
FRSH

Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2024: FRSH, INFA, FSLR, XLK, XSD

May 02, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 5.8% higher recently.

Freshworks (FRSH) shares shed nearly 30% in value after the company said it now expects full-year revenue of $695 million to $705 million, down from $703.5 million to $711.5 million anticipated earlier.

Informatica (INFA) shares advanced 4.6% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

First Solar (FSLR) shares were up more than 1% after the company reported higher Q1 earnings and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRSH
INFA
FSLR
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.