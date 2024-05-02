Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2024: FRSH, INFA, FSLR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 5.8% higher recently.

Freshworks (FRSH) shares shed nearly 30% in value after the company said it now expects full-year revenue of $695 million to $705 million, down from $703.5 million to $711.5 million anticipated earlier.

Informatica (INFA) shares advanced 4.6% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

First Solar (FSLR) shares were up more than 1% after the company reported higher Q1 earnings and net sales.

