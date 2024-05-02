Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2024: DBD, SABR, QCOM, IDCC

Tech stocks were gaining late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.9%.

In corporate news, Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) shares jumped almost 11% following its Q1 results.

Sabre (SABR) shares were up nearly 1% after the company reported its Q1 results.

Qualcomm (QCOM) fiscal Q2 results grew more than expected as the chip supplier reported a third consecutive quarter of record automotive revenue. Its shares jumped almost 9%.

InterDigital (IDCC) shares rose over 4% after the firm reported Q1 financial results that came in ahead of analysts' estimates.

