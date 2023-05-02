Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2023: VMW, TWKS, IBM, UBER

Tech stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

In company news, VMware (VMW) is facing an $84.5 million verdict by a Delaware federal jury in a US retrial for allegedly infringing two patents of Densify, a software company, according to a case filing Tuesday. VMware shares were down 2.5%.

Thoughtworks (TWKS) shares jumped 18% after Bloomberg reported the company may get a buyout offer from a consortium backed by Apax Partners to take it private.

International Business Machines (IBM) expects to pause hiring for roles that could potentially be replaced with artificial intelligence in the coming years, Bloomberg reported, citing Chief Executive Arvind Krishna. IBM shares were shedding 0.6%.

Uber (UBER) shares rose 12% after the company reported a revenue beat and narrower-than-expected loss in Q1.

