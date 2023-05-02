News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2023: UBER, ETWO, LOGI, XLK, SOXX

May 02, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Technology stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up less than 0.1%.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was gaining over 9% in value after it posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $3.04 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 per share.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) was retreating by more than 27% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share, down from $0.08 a year earlier. For the fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2024, the company said it expects revenue of $655 million to $670 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $708.6 million.

Logitech International (LOGI) was climbing nearly 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, down from $0.81 per share a year earlier but still topping the $0.40 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

