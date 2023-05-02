Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2023: TWKS, IBM, UBER

Tech stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.4%.

In company news, Thoughtworks (TWKS) shares jumped19% after Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, it may get a buyout offer from a consortium backed by Apax Partners to take it private.

International Business Machines (IBM) expects to pause hiring for roles that could potentially be replaced with artificial intelligence technology in the coming years, Bloomberg reported, citing Chief Executive Arvind Krishna. IBM shares were down 1.2%.

Uber (UBER) jumped past 11% after reporting a revenue beat and narrower-than-expected loss in Q1. The company posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $3.04 per share a year earlier.

