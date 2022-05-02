Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2022: ON, ITRI, AUDC

Technology
Technology stocks were declining moderately on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, ON Semiconductor (ON) rose 1.1% after the chipmaker reported fiscal Q1 results topping Wall Street expectations and projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also beating analyst forecasts. onsemi earned $1.22 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.95 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.05 per share and $1.91 billion, respectively.

Itron (ITRI) was 1.0% lower this afternoon, paring a portion of its 2.5% retreat earlier Monday that followed it reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.11 per share, down from $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for the "smart" monitors company to earn $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items.

AudioCodes (AUDC) dropped 3.7% after the networking equipment and software firm reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.33 per share, down from $0.37 a year earlier and trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting $0.36 per share.

