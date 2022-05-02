Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2022: EPAM,ON,ITRI,AUDC

Technology stocks turned sharply higher late afternoon on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.5% this afternoon.

In company news, EPAM Systems (EPAM) gained 8.8% following a Monday upgrade of the software-development platform firm at Piper Sandler to overweight from neutral coupled with an $11 reduction in the broker's price target for the company's shares to $348 apiece.

ON Semiconductor (ON) rose 6.8% after the chipmaker reported fiscal Q1 results topping Wall Street expectations and projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also beating analyst forecasts. ON Semiconductor earned $1.22 per share during the quarter, excluding one-time items, on $1.95 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.05 per share and $1.91 billion, respectively.

To the downside, Itron (ITRI) was 2.6% higher this afternoon, recovering from a 2.5% retreat earlier Monday that followed it reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.11 per share, down from $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for the "smart" monitors company to earn $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items.

AudioCodes (AUDC) dropped 7.3% after the networking equipment and software firm reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.33 per share, down from $0.37 a year earlier and trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting $0.36 per share for the three months ended March 31.

