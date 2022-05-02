Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/02/2022: BLCT, AUDC, ON, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.28% lower and the iShares Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down by 0.26%.

BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) shares were climbing past 11% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by a buyer group comprising Chief Executive Baoli Ma, Metaclass Management and CDH Entities in a going-private deal. The all-cash transaction represents an equity value of about $60 million, according to the statement.

AudioCodes (AUDC) shares were declining by more than 5% as it reported a Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.37 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP EPS of $0.36.

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares were up more nearly 4% after the company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.22 per diluted share, compared with $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.05.

