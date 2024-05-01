Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2024: SMCI, PINS, GRMN, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were steady premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) were recently inactive.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) fell by more than 9% after the company's fiscal Q3 net sales grew slower than forecast.

Pinterest (PINS) was up more than 15% after the company reported higher Q1 adjusted net income and sales that also beat market expectations.

Garmin (GRMN) advanced by over 3% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

