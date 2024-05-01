News & Insights

Technology
SMCI

Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2024: SMCI, PINS, GRMN, XLK, XSD

May 01, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were steady premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) were recently inactive.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) fell by more than 9% after the company's fiscal Q3 net sales grew slower than forecast.

Pinterest (PINS) was up more than 15% after the company reported higher Q1 adjusted net income and sales that also beat market expectations.

Garmin (GRMN) advanced by over 3% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
PINS
GRMN
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.