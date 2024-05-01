News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2024: GOOG, SMCI, SWKS, PINS

May 01, 2024 — 03:52 pm EDT

Tech stocks were down in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 1%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google laid off at least 200 workers last week from its "core" organization that includes key teams and engineering talent, CNBC reported Wednesday. Alphabet shares were gaining 1.2%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) sank 14% after some analysts cut their price targets following the company's Q3 results.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) tumbled past 14% in recent Wednesday trading after some analysts cut price targets, following its Q2 results.

Pinterest (PINS) surged 21% after the company's Q1 results topped estimates and analysts boosted their price targets.

