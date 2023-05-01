News & Insights

Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2023: ON, VSAT, ACN, XLK, SOXX

May 01, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.5% higher recently.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was up nearly 5% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per diluted share, down from $1.22 a year earlier but above the $1.08 estimated from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Viasat (VSAT) was climbing past 2% after saying it has successfully launched the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Accenture (ACN) unit Accenture Federal Services secured a $24 million sole-source contract from the US Defense Health Agency, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. Accenture was 0.3% lower in recent premarket activity.

