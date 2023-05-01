Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2023: META, RIDE

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advancing 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index almost 1% higher.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) aims to raise about $7 billion from its second corporate bond issuance, Bloomberg reported, citing a source with knowledge of the details. Meta shares were up 1%.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) plunged 48% after the companyt warned about its ability to continue as a going concern and said that it might not have enough funding for its operations amid allegations from Foxconn that it breached their $170 million investment agreement.

Chip designer Arm, a unit of SoftBank, has confidentially registered for an initial public offering in the US. The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined, Tokyo-listed SoftBank said on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.