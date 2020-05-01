Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2020: WDC, TEAM, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were both declining by over 2%

Western Digital (WDC) was slipping past 11%. The company reported a Q3 non-GAAP profit of $0.85 per share, up from $0.17 per share a year ago, but below the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.92 per share. Total revenue increased 14% to $4.2 billion and beat the estimated $4.16 billion.

Atlassian (TEAM) was down nearly 4%. The company reported late Thursday fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, up from $0.21 a year ago. GAAP loss narrowed to $0.65 from $0.85. Revenue in the quarter ended March increased to $411.6 million from $309.3 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted EPS of $0.21 and revenue of $396.2 million.

Apple (AAPL) was declining more than 2% even as it reported late Thursday that Q2 EPS rose 4% to $2.55 from the year-ago period and topped the Capital IQ mean for $2.26. Sales grew 1% to $58.3 billion from last year and beat forecasts for $54.64 billion. Apple opted to withhold guidance for the current quarter because of the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

