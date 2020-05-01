Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2020: MSFT,BAND,NCR,WDC,AAPL

Technology stocks fell, including a nearly 1% slide for Apple (AAPL) after the iPhone-maker declined to provide Wall Street with guidance for the current quarter despite reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, raising its quarterly dividend by 6% and authorizing up to $50 billion in new stock buybacks.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was declining more than 2% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 4.7%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) was 2.2% lower in late Friday trade, with shares of the software and hardware giant drifting near their session lows after it announced plans to exchange up to $6.25 billion of its existing notes maturing between 2035 and 2047 with an equal amount of new 30-year notes plus a cash early-exchange payment. The company also will swap up to $3 billion of new 40-year notes, plus cash, for four series of notes now set to come due in 2055, 2056 or 2057.

Bandwidth (BAND) climbed 9% after the cloud-based software firm surprised Wall Street by reporting a Q1 profit and projecting non-GAAP net income for the current quarter and FY20 exceeding analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.04 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.12 per share net loss during the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss. Revenue rose 28.5% to $68.5 million, above the $63.3 million analyst mean.

Western Digital (WDC) dropped nearly 12% after the data-storage company missed analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 earnings. Excluding one-time items, net income at the company increased to $0.85 per share during the three months ended April 3 from $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.92.

NCR (NCR) slid more than 13% lower after late Thursday reporting a drop in non-GAAP net income to $0.31 per share during its Q1 ended March 31 compared with its $0.48 per share adjusted profit last year and coming up $0.01 shy of the Capital IQ consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.