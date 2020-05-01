Technology Sector Update for 05/01/2020: BAND,NCR,WDC

Technology stocks were falling in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 2.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 5.1%.

In company news, Bandwidth (BAND) climbed 8.2% after the cloud-based software firm surprised Wall Street by reporting a Q1 profit and projecting non-GAAP net income for the current quarter and FY20 exceeding analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.04 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.12 per share net loss during the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss. Revenue rose 28.5% to $68.5 million, above the $63.3 million analyst mean.

Western Digital (WDC) dropped nearly 13% after the data-storage company missed analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 earnings. Excluding one-time items, net income at the company increased to $0.85 per share during the three months ended April 3 from $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.92.

NCR (NCR) slid more than 13% lower after the company late Thursday reported a drop in non-GAAP net income to $0.31 per share during its Q1 ended March 31 compared with its $0.48 per share adjusted profit last year and coming up $0.01 shy of the Capital IQ consensus.

