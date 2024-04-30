Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2024: MSTR, FFIV, NXPI, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging lower premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) flat recently.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) fell more than 6% after it reported that it swung to a Q1 non-GAAP loss as revenue declined during the period.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was up more than 4% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

F5 (FFIV) was down more than 10% after it reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $681.4 million, down from $703.2 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $684.3 million. The company also issued fiscal Q3 guidance that fell short of estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

