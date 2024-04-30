News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2024: MSTR, FFIV, NXPI, XLK, XSD

April 30, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging lower premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) flat recently.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) fell more than 6% after it reported that it swung to a Q1 non-GAAP loss as revenue declined during the period.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was up more than 4% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

F5 (FFIV) was down more than 10% after it reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $681.4 million, down from $703.2 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $684.3 million. The company also issued fiscal Q3 guidance that fell short of estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSTR
FFIV
NXPI
XLK
XSD

