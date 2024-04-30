Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2024: GOOG, NWSA, HUBB, FFIV, MSTR

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 1.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index declined 1.5%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google agreed to pay $5 million to $6 million annually to News Corp. (NWSA), owner of the Wall Street Journal, for the development of new artificial intelligence-related content and products, The Information reported. Alphabet shares fell 1.5%, and News Corp. dropped 1.2%.

Hubbell (HUBB) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.60 per diluted share, down from $3.61 a year earlier. The shares tumbled 8.8%.

F5 (FFIV) slumped 9.4%, a day after the company posted fiscal Q2 revenue that fell more than forecast, while fiscal Q3 guidance that trailed estimates by analysts.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares plunged 17%, a day after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 results.

