Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2021: TWTR, BSY, MITK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Friday's pre-bell trading as both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were declining by more than 1%.

Twitter (TWTR) was down nearly 13% after reporting Q1 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.16, up from $0.11 a year ago. The result exceeded the $0.14 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Bentley Systems (BSY) announced its acquisitions of sensemetrics, a provider of industrial Internet-of-Things solutions, and Vista Data Vision, a software provider for handling data collected from mining monitoring systems. Bentley Systems was slightly lower

in recent trading.

Mitek Systems (MITK) was more than 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 per-share earnings of $0.16, up from last year's $0.13. Consensus compiled by Capital IQ called for adjusted earnings of $0.14 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.