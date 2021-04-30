Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2021: NPTN,CRUS,TWTR,ISNS

Technology stocks lost more ground Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.9%.

In company news, NeoPhotonics (NPTN) sank 17% after the optoelectronic products reported a Q1 net loss amid a 37% year-over-year drop in revenue and projected Q2 results also trailing Wall Street forecasts.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) dropped nearly 15% after reporting non-GAAP fiscal Q4 adjusted income and revenue that trailed Wall Street expectations for the electronics manufacturer, which also projected Q1 revenue lagging analyst estimates.

Twitter (TWTR) slid more than 14% after the social media platform warned Q2 will likely be the low point for average monetizable daily active user growth rates and also said it expects expenses will increase this year, taking the shine out of its Q1 beat.

To the upside, Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) climbed nearly 23% after the highway sensors company announced the start of a $0.12 per share quarterly cash dividend and a new stock buyback program as well as saying executive board chairman Andrew Berger will become CEO of its new parent company.

