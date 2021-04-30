Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2021: CRUS,TWTR,ISNS

Technology stocks were declining Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Cirrus Logic (CRUS) dropped over 16% after late Thursday reporting non-GAAP fiscal Q4 adjusted income and revenue that trailed Wall Street expectations for the electronics manufacturer, which also projected Q1 revenue lagging analyst estimates.

Twitter (TWTR) slid more than 13% after the social media platform warned Q2 will likely be the low point for average monetizable daily active user growth rates and also said it expects expenses will increase this year, took the shine out of its Q1 beat.

Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) climbed over 21% after the highway sensors company announced the start of a $0.12 per share quarterly cash dividend and a new stock buyback program as well as saying executive board chairman Andrew Berger will become CEO of its new parent company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.