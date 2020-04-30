Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2020: TWTR,MTSI,FB

Technology stocks were extending their losses in mid-day trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was declining 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 3.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) fell 7% after the social media company reported a decline in adjusted Q1 net income, falling to $0.11 per share from $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, upstaging above-consensus revenue growth and a best-ever 24% increase in monetizable daily active usage.

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) rose 5.4% after the specialty electronics manufacturer late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 3, reversing its $0.18 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue slipped 1.6% year-over-year to $126.4 million but also beat the $122.9 million Street view.

Facebook (FB) climbed 5.2% after the social network company said its Q1 more than doubled compared with year-ago levels to $1.71 per share, matching Wall Street estimates. Revenue also grew more than expected, rising to $17.73 billion from $15.1 billion last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $17.2 billion in Q1 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.