Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2020: FB, OSTK, MTSI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was marginally lower, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.67%

Facebook (FB) was more than 18% higher after the social media giant reported a Q1 EPS of $1.71, compared with $0.85 a year earlier. Capital IQ-polled analysts expected EPS of $1.71 for the quarter.

Overstock.com (OSTK) was surging past 23% after the company's Q1 loss of $0.40 per share narrowed from its loss of $1.18 per share a year ago. The company said sales from its retail business rose by more than 120% year-over-year in April, fueled by demand for home furnishings as local governments enacted lockdown orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) was gaining more than 10% as it posted a fiscal Q2 adjusted profit of $0.17 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.10 per share.

