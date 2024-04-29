Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2024: CSLR, AAPL, META, AUUD

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 0.3%.

In corporate news, Complete Solaria (CSLR) said Monday it appointed Executive Chair T.J. Rodgers as chief executive and promoted Chief Financial Officer Brian Wuebbels to chief operating officer. Its shares soared 70%.

Apple's (AAPL) operating system for iPads was designated a gatekeeper under the EU's Digital Markets Act, the European Commission said. Apple shares rose 2.7%.

Meta Platforms' (META) Facebook and Instagram are expected to be investigated by the European Commission over concerns the social media platforms aren't doing enough to counter disinformation from Russia and other countries, the Financial Times reported Monday. Meta shares fell 2.8%.

Auddia (AUUD) shares tumbled past 4% after the company closed a private placement of $2.3 million of convertible preferred stock and common stock warrants to regain compliance with the Nasdaq shareholders' equity requirement for continued listing.

