Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2024: AAPL, JKS, DQ, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were steady premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) were both inactive recently.

Apple's (AAPL) operating system for iPads is now designated as a gatekeeper under the EU's Digital Markets Act, the European Commission said. The Commission said it found that Apple's iPadOS "constitutes an important gateway for business users to reach end users, and that Apple enjoys an entrenched and durable position with respect to iPadOS." Apple shares were over 2% higher pre-bell.

JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) shares were up more than 3% after the company reported Q1 earnings of 1.34 Chinese renminbi ($0.19) per diluted share, down from 3.74 renminbi a year earlier, but still beating the expected loss of 2.12 renminbi from two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) shares were down nearly 7% after the company reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

