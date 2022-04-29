Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2022: VRSN, NATI, GTYH, AAPL

Technology stocks were falling hard on Friday, including a 2.1% slide for Apple (AAPL) after the iPhone seller overnight warned ongoing supply chain issues could dent its future performance. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was sinking 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, VeriSign (VRSN) tumbled over 13% after the internet domain registry company late Thursday reported Q1 net income of $1.43 per share, improving on a $1.33 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean estimate by $0.02 per share.

National Instruments (NATI) was almost 12% lower, earlier sinking nearly 15% to an 18-month low, after reporting below-consensus Q1 results and also projecting non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current Q2 ending in June trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the software-development firm earned $0.41 per share on $385.3 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31 compared with analyst mean expecting $0.43 per share and $402.7 million, respectively.

GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) more than doubled in price on Friday, rising over 116% in afternoon trade, after the software-as-a-service firm agreed to a buyout offer from private-equity investors GI Partners. Under terms of the proposed transaction, expected to close later this summer, GTY investors will receive $6.30 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 123% premium over Thursday's closing price.

