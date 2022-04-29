Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2022: TEAM,VRSN,NATI,GTYH,AAPL

Technology stocks tumbled on Friday, including a 3% slide for Apple (AAPL) after the iPhone seller warned factors like supply issues could dent hardware revenue. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was sinking 3.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 3.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Atlassian (TEAM) declined over 13% after the Australian software firm late Thursday forecast a normalized profit for its current Q4 lagging analyst estimates.

VeriSign (VRSN) tumbled almost 14% after the internet domain registry company late Thursday reported Q1 net income of $1.43 per share, improving on a $1.33 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean estimate by $0.02 per share.

National Instruments (NATI) was 10% lower, earlier sinking nearly 15% to an 18-month low, after reporting below-consensus Q1 results and also projecting non-GAAP earnings and revenue for the current Q2 ending in June trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the software-development firm earned $0.41 per share on $385.3 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31 compared with analyst mean expecting $0.43 per share and $402.7 million, respectively.

Among gainers, GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) more than doubled in price on Friday, rising nearly 115% shortly before the closing bell, after the software-as-a-service firm agreed to a buyout offer from private-equity investors GI Partners.

