Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2022: GTYH, HOOD, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) fell more than 1%.

GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) was surging past 117% after announcing a definitive agreement to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners. GTY shareholders will receive $6.30 per share in cash upon the closing.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) reported a Q1 diluted loss of $0.45, compared with a $6.26 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.35. Robinhood Markets was recently down more than 10%.

Apple (AAPL) reported GAAP earnings of $1.52 for fiscal Q2, up from $1.40 per share a year ago, and above the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $1.43. Apple was over 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.