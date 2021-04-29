Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2021: FB, NOK, STM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell activity. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.85% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1% recently.

Facebook (FB) was up more than 7% after it posted Q1 earnings of $3.30 per diluted share, up from $1.71 a year earlier. The result beat the $2.34 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Nokia (NOK) was gaining more than 15% as it reported Q1 profit from continuing operations of 0.07 euros ($0.09) per share, up from 0.01 euros a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected Q1 adjusted EPS of 0.01 euros.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q1 profit of $0.39 per share, up from profit of $0.21 per share a year earlier. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ called for earnings of $0.39 per share.

