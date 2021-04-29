Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2021: CTXS,NOK,FB

Technology stocks were trading lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday slipping 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.3% this afternoon, reversing a morning advance.

In company news, Citrix Systems (CTXS) fell 7.6% after the workplace collaboration software firm reported non-GAAP Q1 earnings and revenue missing analyst forecasts and projected Q2 and FY21 net income also lagging Wall Street expectations.

Nokia (NOK) climbed 8.8% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of 0.07 euros ($0.09) per share on 5.08 billion euros in revenue, exceeding Wall Street expectations for a 0.01 euro adjusted profit on 4.75 billion euros in revenue.

Facebook (FB) rose 6.2% after the social network company reported Q1 net income of $3.30 per share, almost doubling its $1.71 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 47.5% year-over-year to $26.17 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting Facebook to earn $2.34 per share on $23.71 billion in revenue.

