Technology Sector Update for 04/29/2020: GOOG, GOOGL, SPOT, GRMN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) 1% higher.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was advancing by more than 8% after it reported adjusted EPS of $9.87 in Q1, down from $11.90 a year earlier, as revenue climbed to $41.16 billion from $36.34 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $10.76 on revenue of $40.16 billion for the quarter.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was almost 10% higher after it booked a Q1 net loss of EUR0.20 ($0.22) per share, narrower than the EUR0.79 loss per share reported last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected EUR0.45 loss per share.

Garmin (GRMN) was climbing past 2% as it posted a fiscal Q1 pro forma EPS of $0.91, down from $0.73 reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.81.

