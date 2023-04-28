Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2023: STM, GFS, TSM, MSFT

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.2%.

In company news, STMicroelectronics (STM) and GlobalFoundries (GFS) got European Commission approval to build a semiconductor factory with French state aid in France. STMicroelectronics shares were down 0.6% while GlobalFoundries was up 1.1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM) customers Qualcomm (QCOM), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Nvidia (NVDA) delayed plans to incorporate the Taiwanese chipmaker's 3-nanometer chip into their products, Digitimes reported. Taiwan Semiconductor shares were still up 0.5%.

Microsoft (MSFT) said it has signed a 10-year deal with European cloud gaming company Nware to stream PC games built by Xbox as well as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) titles after the close of the planned acquisition. Microsoft was edging up 0.1%.

