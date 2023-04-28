News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2023: SNAP, INTC, SXT, XLK, SOXX

April 28, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up a slight 0.01% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.3% higher recently.

Snap (SNAP) was shedding over 16.8% in value after it reported a Q1 revenue of $988.6 million, down from $1.06 billion last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.01 billion.

Intel (INTC) reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.87 per share a year earlier. The result still beat the $0.14 loss per share estimated by analysts polled by Capital IQ. Intel was up 6.7% recently.

Sensient Technologies (SXT) was marginally advancing after it posted Q1 earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, down from $0.88 per share a year ago but exceeding the expected EPS of $0.77 by two analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

