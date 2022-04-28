Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2022: PTC,MXL,AVT,FB,TWTR

Technology stocks were surging again on Thursday, bolstered by better-than-expected quarterly results for social media titans Meta (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 3.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.6% this afternoon.

In company news, PTC (PTC) increased more than 14% after the software and services company overnight reported a $1.39 per share profit on $505.2 million in revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended March 31, breezing past Wall Street forecasts expecting $1.13 per share and $482.3 million, respectively.

Avnet (AVT) added 11.5% after handily beating analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 results. The electronic components firm also is projecting better-than-expected adjusted net income and revenue for its Q4 ending July 2.

MaxLinear (MXL) climbed over 11% after the systems-on-a-chip manufacturer reported non-GAAP Q1 earnings of $1.00 per share, up from $0.55 a year ago and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.91 per share adjusted profit. Revenue grew 26% to $263.9 million, also topping the $260.1 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.