Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2022: PINS,PTC,MXL,AVT,FB

Technology stocks rallied again on Thursday, bolstered by better-than-expected quarterly results for social media titan Meta (FB). At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 4.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 6.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Pinterest (PINS) increased more than 13% after the social media platform overnight reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.10 per share, down from $0.11 per share during the first three months of 2021 but still exceeding the analyst mean expecting $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 18.5% over year-ago levels to $574.9 million, also edging past the $572.9 million Street view.

PTC (PTC) increased 18% after the software and services company overnight reported a $1.39 per share profit on $505.2 million in revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended March 31, breezing past Wall Street forecasts expecting $1.13 per share and $482.3 million, respectively.

MaxLinear (MXL) climbed almost 14% after the systems-on-a-chip manufacturer reported non-GAAP Q1 earnings of $1.00 per share, up from $0.55 a year ago and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.91 per share adjusted profit. Revenue grew 26% to $263.9 million, also topping the $260.1 million analyst mean.

Avnet (AVT) added nearly 13% after handily beating analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 results. The electronic components firm also is projecting better-than-expected adjusted net income and revenue for its Q4 ending July 2.

