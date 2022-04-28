Technology
FB

Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2022: FB, PINS, QCOM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Meta Platforms (FB) reported late Wednesday Q1 EPS of $2.72, compared with $3.30 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.56. Meta Platforms shares were gaining more than 14% recently.

Pinterest (PINS) reported late Wednesday Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per share, compared with $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.04. Pinterest shares were recently up more than 8%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares were 6% higher after it reported late Wednesday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $3.21 per share, up from $1.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $2.92.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB PINS QCOM XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular