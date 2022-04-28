Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2022: FB, PINS, QCOM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Meta Platforms (FB) reported late Wednesday Q1 EPS of $2.72, compared with $3.30 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.56. Meta Platforms shares were gaining more than 14% recently.

Pinterest (PINS) reported late Wednesday Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.10 per share, compared with $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.04. Pinterest shares were recently up more than 8%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares were 6% higher after it reported late Wednesday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $3.21 per share, up from $1.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $2.92.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.