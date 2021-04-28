Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2021: GOOG, GOOGL, SNE, SPOT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.68% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.59%.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was over 4% higher after it posted a Q1 net profit of $26.29 a share, compared with $9.87 a share for the same period in 2020. This year's quarter included an accounting change that amounted to $0.95 a share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had estimated Alphabet would report a net profit of $15.67 a share and an adjusted profit of $15.65 a share, on average.

Sony (SNE) was up almost 2% after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings of 85.44 yen ($0.78) per share, up from 10.10 yen per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of 43.02 yen per share.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was slipping past 8% as it reported a Q1 net loss of 0.25 euros ($0.30) per share, compared with a loss of 0.20 euros per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of 0.41 euros per share.

