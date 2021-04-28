Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2021: FSLY,ENPH,PINS,CRTD

Technology stocks pared a small portion of their earlier declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday sliding 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) slid 3.9% after a Raymond James downgrade of the cloud applications company on Wednesday to market perform from an outperform stock rating.

Pinterest (PINS) dropped more than 14% after the social networking company said it was expecting its Q2 revenue to grow 105% over year-ago levels, suggesting an increase to around $558.6 million from its $272.5 million in revenue during its June quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $562.9 million for Q2 2021.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) also fell 14% after the solar-energy components company projected revenue for its current Q2 in a range of $300 million to $320 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $321.1 million in revenue.

To the upside, Creatd (CRTD) rose 3% after the digital marketing and branding company said Wednesday it acquired a 10% equity stake in Untamed Photographer in exchange for an unspecified investment in the environmental art company. The companies are partnering to tokenize and market the photographs of the Untamed Photographer artists within the emerging non-fungible token market.

