Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2021: ENPH,PINS,CRTD

Technology stocks were declining Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sliding 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) fell almost 15% after the solar-energy components company projected revenue for its current Q2 in a range of $300 million to $320 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $321.1 million in revenue.

Pinterest (PINS) dropped 13.5% after the social networking company said it was expecting its Q2 revenue to grow 105% over year-ago levels, suggesting an increase to around $558.6 million from its $272.5 million in revenue during its June quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $562.9 million for Q2 2021.

Creatd (CRTD) raced 9.9% higher after the digital marketing and branding company said Wednesday it acquired a 10% equity stake in Untamed Photographer in exchange for an unspecified investment in the environmental art company.

