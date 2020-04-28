Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2020: YNDX, GLW, XRX, XSD, XLK

Technology
Technology firms were flat to higher premarket Tuesday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was flat, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1%.

Yandex (YNDX) was advancing more than 3% as it posted a Q1 EPS of RUB17.33 ($0.22), up from RUB10.59 reported last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected adjusted EPS of RUB20.55.

Corning (GLW) was up more than 2% after it reported a Q1 core EPS of $0.20 compared with $0.40 during the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected earnings of $0.19 a share.

Xerox (XRX) was marginally lower after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share, down from $0.66 a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.37.

