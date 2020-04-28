Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2020: ENPH,CGNX,HLIT

Technology stocks were falling in midday trading with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF down 0.7%, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 0.1%.

In company news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose over 17% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday said the photovoltaic components manufacturer will replace Core Laboratories (CLB) in the S&P MidCap 400 index at the start of regular-session trading on Friday, May 1, while Core Labs moves down to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Cognex (CGNX) climbed nearly 11% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday increased its price target for the machine vision products firm by $3 to $39 a share and also reiterated its underweight rating for the company's stock.

Harmonic (HLIT) slid more than 15% after the video equipment company reported a wider Q1 net loss and lower revenue compared with year-ago levels, also trailing Wall Street estimates, and projected downbeat Q2 results. Its net loss for the three months ended March 27 widened to $0.10 per share from $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue fell 2.1% year-over-year to $78.4 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a $0.05 per share loss on $85 million in revenue.

