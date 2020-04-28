Technology Sector Update for 04/28/2020: COMM,ENPH,CGNX,HLIT

Technology stocks still were losing ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.4%.

In company news, CommScope (COMM) was narrowly lower Tuesday afternoon following reports the networking equipment company has idled about 160 employees of its struggling home networks division amid declining sales of certain set-top devices. In a statement to Next TV, the company said the decision follows a "continued reduction in PayTV subscriptions" along with rising industry competition and the transition by customers to lower-cost video devices.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose nearly 16% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday said the photovoltaic components manufacturer will replace Core Laboratories (CLB) in the S&P MidCap 400 index at the start of regular-session trading on Friday, May 1, while Core Labs moves down to the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Cognex (CGNX) climbed more than 12% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday increased its price target for the machine vision products firm by $3 to $39 a share and also reiterated its underweight rating for the company's stock.

Harmonic (HLIT) slid 14% after the video equipment company reported a wider Q1 net loss and lower revenue compared with year-ago levels, also trailing Wall Street estimates, and projected downbeat Q2 results. Its net loss for the three months ended March 27 widened to $0.10 per share from $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue fell 2.1% year-over-year to $78.4 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a $0.05 per share loss on $85 million in revenue.

