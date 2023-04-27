News & Insights

Technology
META

Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2023: META, WOLF, ASGN, XLK, SOXX

April 27, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.42% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.27%.

Meta Platforms (META) was gaining over 15% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $2.20 per diluted share, down from $2.72 a year earlier but still beating the $1.97 estimated from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) was retreating by more than 14% after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.13 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15.

ASGN (ASGN) was almost 7% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.43.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
WOLF
ASGN
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.