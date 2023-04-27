Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2023: META, WOLF, ASGN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.42% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.27%.

Meta Platforms (META) was gaining over 15% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $2.20 per diluted share, down from $2.72 a year earlier but still beating the $1.97 estimated from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) was retreating by more than 14% after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.13 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15.

ASGN (ASGN) was almost 7% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.43.

