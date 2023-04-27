Technology Sector Update for 04/27/2023: META, MBLY, SABR

Tech stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index edging up 0.2%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) jumped 15% after a series of price-target increases by analysts following the release of bullish Q1 results and Q2 revenue guidance.

Mobileye Global's (MBLY) shares tumbled 20% after the company reported lower Q1 earnings and cut its 2023 outlook.

Sabre (SABR) and Air India signed a multiyear deal to allow travel agents and clients to access Air India fares and seats via Sabre's platform. Sabre shares jumped 6.5%.

